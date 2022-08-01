Court sentences okada rider and barber to jail

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: GNA

A 25-year-old okada rider, Gokah Bless Yayra, and a 23-year-old Evans Amegavi, a barber, have been sentenced to a five-year jail term by a Hohoe Circuit Court.



The two, pleaded not guilty to stealing, unlawful entry, causing damage and dishonestly receiving, when they first appeared in court on February 2, this year.



The Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, in delivering his judgement after the full trial, found them guilty and sentenced them accordingly.



Gokah, on the other hand, was discharged from the charge of dishonestly receiving.



The Court said the sentence was to serve as a deterrent to other people.



Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, the Prosecutor, told the Court that the complainant was a Reverend Father at the Anfoega Catholic Hospital.



He said a nephew of the complainant reported the break-in by thieves after he observed that the burglar-proof was tampered with when he visited the facility.



He said items belonging to the complainant, including a Samsung 52-inch television valued at GH₵4,500 and one Amcon 43-inch television worth GH₵1,600 were stolen.



According to Chief Inspector Aziati other items stolen included six pieces of cassocks valued at GH₵1,620 and some assorted drinks, including Black Label Whisky, valued at GH₵723.4, all totalling GH₵13,002.00



He said on February 5, this year, Police had information that Gokah was spotted with some items, including two plasma television sets and other items at Adabraka, a suburb of Hohoe, leading the Police to arrest him and the accomplice.



Chief Inspector Aziati said when Gokah was questioned about where he got the items, he told Police that Amegavi brought the items to him and collected one kilogram of Indian Hemp and an amount of GH₵300 but Amegavi denied the allegation.



Chief Inspector Aziati said a search in Gokah’s room led to the discovery of some of the stolen items, which were consequently retrieved.



Chief Inspector Aziati said witnesses in the case returned some of the stolen items, which Gokah and his accomplice deposited with them and the Police after further investigations arraigned the two.