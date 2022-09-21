Court sentences driver’s mate to 18 months in prison for stealing GH₵500 phone

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

An Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah has sentenced a 27-year-old driver’s mate to 18 months in prison for stealing an Uber driver’s phone valued at GH₵500.



The incident occurred at Teshie in the Greater Accra region on September 9 this year, at about 0600 hrs.



Clement Adjei Adjetey pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing.



The court subsequently convicted him on his plea and sentenced him accordingly.



Briefing the court, the prosecutor on the case, Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, said the complaint on the lawsuit, Joseph Ohene is an Uber driver resident in Teshie.



He responded to a client’s request and drove to the pickup point at Teshie Star Oil filling station, where he parked the vehicle to wait for the client.



Adjetey and one Jana Ashie emerged from behind the complainant’s car, and the now convict snatched the complainant’s Infinix XOS phone from his hand.



Adjetey and his accomplice afterwards absconded with the phone, but the complainant’s alarm got some witnesses in the vicinity to apprehend them with the phone.



However, the prosecution said Ashie, the accomplice managed to escape, and he is still at large, but the uber driver’s helpers handed Adjetey to the Police in the area.