Court sentences couple for assaulting 'side chick'

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a couple who assaulted the man's girlfriend - a "side chick".



Oko Agyemang admitted to conspiring with Christiana Annan, his wife, to assault Helena Opoku and was sentenced to pay 50 penalty units equivalent to GHC600.00 or in default serve two months imprisonment in hard labour whilst his wife, Christiana Annan was sentenced to pay a fine of 60 penalty units equivalent to GHC720.00 or in default serve three months imprisonment in hard labour.



In addition, Oko was granted bail for assaulting Helena, which he denied, and he was ordered to go back to the Court on Monday, June 13, 2022, for the trial.



Police Chief Inspector Christian Osborn Amartey had earlier told the Court that Helena, the complainant was unemployed and a neighbour to the couple at Ahenema- Kokoben in the Asante Region.



He said about three months ago, Agyeman proposed to Helena after convincing her that he had divorced his wife.



The prosecution said the complainant agreed and they started dating on the blind side of Annan.



He said as the relationship progressed, the complainant travelled to her hometown at Asante-Bekwai and on her return, she gathered that Agyeman was still married to his wife hence she (the complainant) could not go to his house again so, she went to her mother’s house.



The prosecution said on April 18, 2022, at about 1900 hours, the complainant went to Agyeman’s house and met Annan and decided to apologise to her for accepting Agyemang’s proposal.



It said Annan took offence and started beating her with a metal bar.



The Court heard that in the process, Agyeman joined his wife and dragged the complainant to the ground with Annan inserting her fingers into her vagina.



The prosecution said the couple later took the complainant’s phones and locked her up in a room till the next day.



It said the complainant, with bruises over her body and a cut on her right thumb, reported the case to the police leading to the arrest of the couple.