Court rescinds arrest warrant for Fantana's mother

Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Sekondi High Court has rescinded its decision to effect the arrest of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Madam Dorcas Afo Toffey (mother of Ghanaian musician Fantana).



The court, presided over by Justice Sedinam Agbemava, rescinded the decision when the MP appeared before the court last Thursday.



The court, on December 6, 2021, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Madam Toffey for failing to appear in court to provide documents on her alleged dual citizenship before the December 7 Parliamentary elections, which amounted to contempt of court.



Context



The court fixed December 20, 2021, to look into the contempt case while the substantive matter of alleged dual citizenship before her contesting as a candidate in the 2020 general election would continue on February 16, 2022.



MrJoshua Emuah Kofie of Nuba-Mpataba in the Jomoro Constituency initiated contempt proceedings against the MP.



In the case, Madam Toffey was ordered by the court to furnish and deposit documents, indicating that she had renounced her alleged Ivorian citizenship.



She, however, filed a stay of execution, which was dismissed by the court.