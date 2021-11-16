Court rescind bail of accused female coup plotter

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Accra High Court trying the ten persons accused of plotting to overthrow the government has rescinded the bail of Warrant Officer Class Two (WOII) Esther Saan, the only female member.



WOII Saan on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, failed to attend Court hence a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.



The three-member panel of judges presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe ruled that if she was granted bail, she would not attend Court to stand trial, hence, ordered that she should be transported to the Nsawam Prisons.



Her counsel had earlier informed the Court that she was indisposed and was admitted at an undisclosed hospital.



The Court later received two excuse duty letters from two separate health facilities with different dates.



One was from the Judicial Service Clinic dated Wednesday, November 10 whilst the other was from the Kpeshie Military Clinic dated Monday, November 15.



The Court found out that both excuse duty letters did not state that WOII Saan was admitted at the 37 Military Hospital as defense counsel had informed the Court.



The judge stated that the panel discovered that the accused person went to the Judicial Service Clinic to ask for a two-day excuse duty but failed to state she was standing trial.



WOII Saan is standing trial with Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital, Donyo Kafui, blacksmith, alias Ezor, Bright Alan Debrah, alias BB, Freight manager, Johannes Zikpi, signaler with the Ghana Armed Forces, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewu, Lance Airforce Corporal (LAC) Ali Solomon, Colonel Kojo Gameli and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo.



They are facing varied charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime, high treason, possession of ammunition and abetment.



They have denied the charges and have been granted bail.