Court remands trotro driver into prison custody for murder

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti region



The Mamponteng magistrate court has remanded into custody a thirty-five-year-old Kwaku Agyemang.



The trotro driver who was slapped with four (4) charges is expected to reappear before the court on August 12, 2021.



The charges, according to the presiding court judge, His Lordship Thomas Boadi Soyori, were murder, causing harm, attempt to murder and engaging in unlawful act.



Kwaku Agyemang on March 15, 2021 set his rented house ablaze at Medoma '80 Mu', a suburb of Kwabre East in the Ashanti region.



Kwaku Agyemang had accused his wife of infidelity.



Kwaku who had one female child with his wife intended to kill the wife and the other twin siblings who were not his biological children.



After he had set the house ablaze, he went to the room to pick his 3-year-old daughter but luck eluded him and was burnt by the fire, leaving him with severe injury.



His wife, Patience Kyeremateng aka Mother and one of the twin siblings, Princess Oti were severely burnt.



Prince Oti, a male among the twins died instantly. The last child, Blessing Abenaa Aninwaa was the only person who remained unhurt.



The fire spread through to the entire house, affecting his co-tenants.



Kwaku Agyemang was subsequently arrested after being admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has since been appearing before the Mamponteng Magistrate court.



Kwaku who appeared before the court on Wednesday was asked to find himself a lawyer and reappear before the court on August 12, 2021.



Meanwhile, his wife, Patience Kyeremateng aka Mother who also appeared before the court speaking to GhanaWeb said the family of her murderer husband has since abandoned her and the children.



She however reveals life has become very unbearable for her. She is also seeking for a philanthropist support from other individuals.



"Now what to eat has become a problem. The shirt I'm currently wearing was given to me by a friend who sympathised me. We have no where to sleep, my husband has done us a lot of harm," She soberly said.