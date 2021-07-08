Court remands three suspects in Ntonso-Aboaso riot

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Mamponteng District Court has remanded into police custody three accused persons for their involvement in the Ntonso-Aboaso clashes on Monday, July 5.



The accused persons, Nantomah Ishaw, a barber, 20, Ernest Boakye, a driver’s mate, 22, and Kwadwo Manu, a driver’s mate, 23, were charged with rioting with weapons.



The Court presided over by Mr. Thomas Kwadwo Soyori did not take their pleas and they would reappear on July 28, 2021.



Police Inspector Abdul Rahman Zakaria, prosecuting, prayed the Court to remand the accused persons into police custody so that they could assist the police with a thorough investigation into the matter.



He said tension between two youth groups in the Kente-weaving community, located within the Kwabre-East District, resulted in property damage with minor injuries to some members of the feuding factions.



Inspector Zakaria said vehicles were smashed and some shops damaged in the heat of the confrontation, which necessitated a police reinforcement to maintain law and order.



He said the police arrested five persons but after screening by the police, three out of the five persons were charged and brought before the Court.