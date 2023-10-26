Court remands therapist over alleged GH¢340,359 theft

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a therapist who allegedly stole GH¢340,359.00 belonging to her employer.



Wiyada Sonama pleaded not guilty when she was brought to the court on a bench warrant as she failed to attend court on criminal summons.



She will be brought back to the Court on October 31, 2023.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Maxwell Oppong told the Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah that W. Sandhayara Devi was the complainant and the director of Lemon Grass Spa in Labone, Accra whilst accused Wiyada Senama was a therapist by Profession.



He said the complainant and the husband employed the accused person and another, Miss Suparat Taresat to work at the Spa.



On November 23, 2022, the two employees went out to have fun and returned home the following day at about 03:00 hours.



DSP Oppong said when the complainant heard about it called them on phone to rebuke them.



This, the Court was told, resulted in a quarrel and in the process the employees packed out of the complainant’s premises.



Prosecution said two days later, the complainant lodged a complaint of the two missing persons and a theft of GH¢50,000.00.



During investigation, the Police contacted the accused person and Miss Taresat who reported on November 29, 2022, to assist in the investigation, he said.



During the investigation, it was established that the accused person oversaw the finances of the firm, DSP Oppong said.



Based on this, an auditor, Samuel K.B Asare, of CFA Associates, was engaged to audit the firm.



DSP Oppong said the auditor submitted his report which indicated that the accused person had stolen GH¢340,359.00 belonging to Lemon Grass Spa.



The Court heard that accused person was cautioned to that effect and after investigations she was charged with the offence.