Source: GNA

Court remands retired military officer over fraud

A 54-year-old retired military officer, who defrauded some people under the pretext of recruiting them into the Ghana Army, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie circuit court.



Warrant Officer Class One (WOI) George Boateng (Rtd), was said to have succeeded in collecting over GH¢31,000.00 from 10 of his victims, including a police officer stationed at Abuakwa, in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.



He pleaded not guilty and would next appear before the court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey on September 1, this year.



Police Inspector Joseph Nyame told the court that the complainant was a police officer stationed at the Abuakwa police division.



He said the police officer and the suspect came to know each other in May last year where the suspect introduced himself as a military officer at the Flagstaff House.



Inspector Nyame said the suspect informed the police officer that he had a protocol to recruit people into the army.



He said two nephews of the police officer and 10 others, who wanted to join the army were asked by the suspect to pay GH¢7,000.00 each to facilitate their recruitment.



The prosecutor said the police officer managed to collect a total of GH¢31,000.00 from the ‘applicants’ and handed it over to the suspect.



Inspector Nyame said the suspect after collecting the money asked the victims to go straight to the Takoradi Military Barracks to start their training programme.



He said the victims arrived at the Barracks on May 31, last year only to be told that there was no such recruitment going on.



The prosecution said all efforts to retrieve the money from the suspect failed and so, a report was made to the Abuakwa police.



Inspector Nyame said the suspect was arrested from his hideout on July 23 this year and in his caution statement admitted the offence.



He was therefore charged and brought before the court.





