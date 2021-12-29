Court remands man who allegedly stabbed another for proposing to his girlfriend

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man stabs another for proposing to his girlfriend



Suspect to stay in custody due to closure of courts



Both the suspect and his girlfriend are assisting the police with investigations



The Juaso Circuit court has remanded into police custody 21-year-old Pius Osei Kankam, who stabbed another man for allegedly proposing to his girlfriend.



The suspect has been in the custody of police in Konongo since the incident on Sunday.



According to reports, the suspect confronted the victim, at a drinking spot at Dwease close to Konongo in the Ashanti Region, after his girlfriend informed him about a proposal from the victim.



According to a report by Myjoyonline.com, the suspect, Pius Osei Kankam had a confrontation with the deceased over why he proposed to his girlfriend.



“They fought because of the girl. Buckman, the suspect, doesn't hail from here, he lives at Praso, the next town. He came here with the intention of killing him, that is why he had a knife on him,” a resident told JoyNews.



“Buckman proposed to his girlfriend, so yesterday [Sunday, December 26] the girl identified him to the suspect and that triggered the fight,” he added.



The two were part of some merrymakers on a Boxing Day drinking spree at a local drinking spot.



In an interview with Citi News, Konongo Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaibu Osei, explained that the police had to resort to taking the suspect to the circuit court instead of the magistrate court because the magistrate courts are not open because of the festive season.



“The suspect was put before the circuit court, and he has been remanded into police custody to reappear on January 11. Under normal circumstances, he was supposed to be put before a magistrate court because this is a murder case but because the district court is not sitting and we have to get him into police custody that is why he was taken to the circuit court. So, after the holidays, the case will be withdrawn from the Juaso Circuit to the Magistrate Court.”



The suspect will still be in custody due to the closure of courts for the festive holidays.