Court remands headteacher into prison custody over fatal boat accident

The Tamale Magistrate Court has remanded 43-year-old headteacher of St Charles Lwanga R/C Junior High School, Jashain Emmanuel, into prison custody.



He is to reappear on Monday, November 29, TV3‘s Northern Region correspondent, Christopher Amoako, who was in court on Monday, November 15, reported.



Jashain Emmanuel was arrested after he allegedly took some 31 pupils of the school to harvest rice from his farm leading to the boat accident on the Mabor River.



The 43-year-old was arrested after he turned himself in.



The accident happened on Friday, November 12 at about 3 pm after 10 out of 31 pupils who were returning from their headteacher’s farm in a canoe got drowned after it capsized.



Nine out of the ten missing bodies have since been retrieved by a search party.



All nine were buried at the river bank.