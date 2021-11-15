Court remands headmaster at the center of capsized boat disaster

General News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Emmanuel Changer, the headmaster at the center of the boat disaster that claimed the lives of nine students of his school, has been remanded by a Tamale District Court.



In his first appearance in court since the boat disaster in the northern region, the headmaster of the St. Charles Lwanga Junior High School at Saboba, is reported to have carried some thirty-one (31) students of his school to his farm to work for him.



On their return from the farm, citinewsroom.com reports, the canoe in which they were traveling capsized, leading to the death of the nine students, a situation that has devastated the affected families.



Charged with manslaughter, the accused was denied bail even after his lawyer pleaded with the court to grant his client bail on the grounds that he voluntarily submitted himself to the police.



Amadu Issifu, who was the presiding judge declined the appeal and had the accused remanded, setting November 29, 2021, for the next hearing.



Investigations continue in the meantime, the report added.



