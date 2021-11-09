Court remands five KOSS students over murder of colleague

General News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Konongo-Odumasi District Court presided over by Her Worship Joyce Bamfo has remanded the five students of the Konongo Odumasi Senior high school who are being held over the murder of their colleague student.



They were remanded for seven days and will be kept at the Juaso juvenile detention center.



The students are standing trial in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old first-year student on Friday 5th November 2021.



The students allegedly went on bullying spree on Friday night after prep hours leading to the attack on the deceased, Sam’un Larhan.



The students are facing murder-related charges in the case held in camera because of their juvenile status.



Larhan Sam’un, the deceased, was allegedly stabbed with a knife by his colleague after he attempted to resolve a scuffle between the suspect and his mates.



Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the prime suspect, 17-year-old Emmanuel Frimpong, was allegedly abusing some form-one students causing the intervention by the now deceased.