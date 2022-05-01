Court remands Police imposters at NPP’s Okaikoi South executive elections

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A court has remanded two accused persons John Essel Baah and Enock Kwame Bosompem, to reappear on 10th May, 2022 after they were arrested for showing up at the governing New Patriotic Party’s constituency executive elections at the Okaikoi South Constituency wearing clothing that created the impression that they were Police personnel but were imposters.



John Esseh Baah and Enoch Kwame Bosompem, were arrested on Thursday, 28 April 2022.



They were spotted in police uniform at the Okaikoi South constituency election.



The Police said a third suspect, Ebenezer Painstil who was later arrested was also put before the court and has been remanded to reappear with the other accused persons on 10th May, 2022.



The Police Service in a statement noted that it remains committed to delivering on its mandate of maintaining law and order in the country and has, thus, urged the public to continue to support the service.