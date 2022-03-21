Court remands NPP communicator, 2 others for attacking Bibiani MP's constituency office

Politics of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a recent attack on the constituency office of the MP Bibiani/Ahnwiaso/ Bekwai, Hon. Alfred Obeng Boateng.



The suspects, Mr. Anyima Jacob, a known NPP communication director for Bibiani, Mr. Cosmos Appiah, and Mr. Tano Kennedy were arrested last Thursday night and were put before the Bibiani Circuit Court the following day.



They have been charged with robbery, causing unlawful damage and attempt to commit crime.



A police prosecutor Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Owusu Agyeman told the Court that on Tuesday (15 March 2022) the accused persons went to the MP’s constituency office with a bailiff from Sefwi Wiawso High Court to serve Mr. Solomon Boamah, who is the MP’s special aide with a writ committal contempt but rather resorted to breaking into the office although it was locked.



He said the suspects launched an attack on some occupants at the office, vandalized properties, and further made away with some personal effects.



The prosecutor after presenting the brief facts of the case prayed the court to remand the suspects into police custody but that was opposed by counsel for the accused persons who pushed for their release.



The court presided over by His Worship Mr. Peter Bapari however granted the request and consequently remanded the suspects into police custody.



Counsel for the accused persons who gave his name as Lawyer Boakye from the Nana Obiri Boahene and Associates told the media that he is much disappointed in the Magistrate’s decision to remand his clients.



“It’s rather unfortunate”, the worried lawyer said. “You see if a lawyer makes a bail application and a judge refuses it, he [the judge] should give a reason he made that decision but then I wouldn’t want to go to the merit of this case because the matter is still pending but however we are very disgruntled”.



The incident is linked with the NPP’s electoral process to pick new officers at the grassroots which has witnessed widespread agitation and violence in some cases. Some disgruntled members have also resorted to the courts to stop the process.