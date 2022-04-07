Court remands 30-year-old porter into prison custody over motorbike theft

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: GNA

A Sunyani District Magistrate Court ‘A’ has remanded a porter, Kwadwo Adam for stealing an Apsonic motorbike belonging to one Dong Martin Gamba at Antwikrom, a farming community in the Sunyani Municipality.



Kwadwo Adam, aged 30, was remanded after he pleaded guilty to the offence.



The Court presided by Mr Eric Danine ordered that he should be held in custody and would get to know of his punishment on Tuesday, April 26 this, year.



Police Sergeant Clement Adongo told the Court that the accused on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, borrowed Gamba’s motorbike with registration number M-20BA-2657 to buy something in town (Antwikrom).



He did not return the motorbike worth GHC4,200.00 as promised and so the complainant (Gamba) and his colleagues searched for the accused but they could not find him.



Gamba, therefore, filed a formal complaint with the Police at Atronie and information was sent to Goaso, Mim and other stations in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.



The prosecution said on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the accused had been arrested at Goaso.



He told police investigators that he sold the motorbike to a man at Ayomso and the motorbike was subsequently retrieved.