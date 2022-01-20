Court postpones Owusu Bempah’s trial

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Commencement of trial of the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has been postponed to Wednesday, 2 February 2022.



The commencement of trial was deferred on Wednesday, 19 January 2022.



The Pastor informed the court about the ill health of his lawyer, Gary Nimako and his inability to be in court.



He further revealed that his lawyer had notified the court to adjourn.



The case was therefore adjourned to Wednesday, 2 February.



The Pastor Frederick Ohene, Nathaniel Agyekum and Michael Boateng have been charged with abetment to cause harm and unlawful damage.



They pleaded not guilty to the charges.