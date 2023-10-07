Court orders arrest of woman over GH¢100,000 cocoa road contract

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a woman accused of collecting GH¢100,000 from a businessman to secure him a Ghana Cocoa Road Contract.



Mercy Lilina Danquah, 38, after collecting the money allegedly failed to honour her promises.



Danquah, who has been charged with defrauding by false pretenses, failed to turn in court when the case was presented.



The prosecution, led by Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, therefore, applied for a bench warrant for her arrest.



The court presided over by Mrs. Ellen Ofei Ayeh obliged the prosecution’s request.



The matter has been adjourned to October 11, 2023.



The case of the prosecution was that the complainant Bright Asante-Appiah was a businessman residing at East Legon whiles the accused person, Mercy, resided at Batsona.



The prosecution said in May 2021, the complainant approached Renaissance African Group to assist him fund his project.



During the deliberation, the prosecution said it was detected that he (Complainant) was below their minimum funding.



Renaissance African Group, however, introduced the complainant to the accused at the Octagon Towers, who introduced herself as overseeing Ghana Mining Sector Road Rehabilitation Secretariat and that she could assist him secure a Cocoa Road Contract of $10 million.



The prosecution alleged that the accused demanded and collected GHC 100,000 as contract fee under the pretext of securing the complainant with the contract in September 2021.



It said Mercy, after collecting the money, failed to honour her promise, and kept giving exercises to the complainant.



On July 31, 2021, a complaint was lodged at the Adabraka Police Station where the accused person was arrested and during investigation, she admitted receiving the complainant’s money.



The prosecution said the accused person indicated that the money was paid to facilitate the establishment of the said Ghana Mining Sector Road Rehabilitation Secretariat, a new office, to secure the contract for him.



It said investigation, however, established that there was no existence of such Secretariat under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as alleged by the accused person.



The prosecution said the Secretariat had also been registered at the Registrar Generals’ Department.



The said office, being used as the Secretariat, located at Octagon Towers in Accra, has been locked following the commencement of the case.



The prosecution said the accused had requested time to refund the amount.



On January 24, 2023, Mercy refunded GH¢10,000 and some has been kept as exhibit.



