Court orders arrest of SIC Life staff for causing GH¢332,114 loss to the State

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: GNA

A bench warrant has been issued by an Accra Circuit Court for the arrest of a senior officer of the SIC Life Company Limited who allegedly, willfully caused GH¢334,114 loss to the State.



Hillary Kwasi Senanu, 47, who oversaw the Institutional Payment at SIC Life was absent when his accomplices-Martha Siaw, 36, a nurse, Priscilla Telley Annang, 26, event planner and Clifford Emmanuel Kukubor, 44, GPHA staff- were arraigned on Monday, August 1, 2022.



Senanu is also charged for allegedly conspiring with Martha to steal GH¢260,732.74 belonging to SIC Life Company Limited.



In addition, Senanu is alleged to have falsified the accounts of Kukubor, Martha, Priscilla Annang, Priscilla Odofoley Nortey, Agnes Darbea Amakye, Angela Agyeiwaa Gyan, Lily Atswei Ablorh and David Mensah to steal GH¢98,313.96.



Martha and Priscilla Telley Annang were both granted a GH¢30,000 bail with two sureties, each, who should be public servants, but Kukubor was remanded into prison custody.



They will make their next appearance on August 15, 2022.



Meanwhile, David Mensah, a trader, Agnes Amakye Darbea and Priscilla Odofoley Nartey, his accomplices, are on the run.



Mensah contributed to the offence by dishonestly receiving GH¢62,201; Agnes, trader, received GH¢7,100 whilst Priscilla Odofoley Nartey stole GH¢40,610.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong giving the facts, told the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that Jacob Aikins Tandoh, the complainant, is the Head of Audit at SIC Life Company Limited in Accra whilst Senanu was the Senior Officer in charge of Institutional Payment and one of the premium Officers of SIC Life Insurance Limited.



He said Siaw, Annang, Kukubor, Mensah, Darbea and Nartey were all clients of the company.



In June 2021, the Head of the Premium Department of the company detected some financial malpractices relating to some clients' accounts and accordingly informed the complainant, ASP Oppong told the Court.



He said a report was made to the Police for investigation and during the investigation, it was detected that Senanu had deliberately credited the premium account of his accomplices: Siaw, Annang, Kukubor, Mensah, Darbea, Nartey as well as two other clients who were witnesses in this case with premiums and repaid policy loans, to suggest that they were genuine but could not account for it.



The prosecution said during interrogation, Annang admitted to receiving GH¢10,040 in three installments and on each occasion, Senanu asked her to take GH¢1,000.00 and send the remaining amount to him via mobile money which she did, but those monies were not accounted for by Senanu and so applied to Siaw.



In all, a total of GH¢260,732.74 was detected by the company to have been embezzled by Senanu in relation to the dealings by him (Senanu) and the rest of the accused persons, the Court heard.



ASP Oppong said Siaw also made a refund of GH¢1,500.00 out of the amount she received to the company during the investigation.



He said further investigation revealed that the accused persons' malicious and fraudulent actions led to the SIC Life Company Limited incurring a fundamental loss of GH¢332,114 by fraudulently allocating loans to the customers and benefiting from it.



The prosecutor said after investigation, the accused persons were charged with the respective offences and put before the Court.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:







Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:



