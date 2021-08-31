Court jails labourer 25 years for shooting contractor

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

A construction labourer, who shot a contractor in his left palm and abdomen after robbing him of his three mobile phones and GH¢15,000 has been sentenced to 24 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.



Suleiman Shaibu, who denied the charges of conspiracy to rob and robbery, was however, found guilty after a year’s trial.



Shaibu’s accomplice, whose name was not given by the Police, is said to be at large.



The Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei, told the Court presided over by Ellen Ofei Ayeh that the complainant, Mr Akwasi Nkansah Dwamena resided at Spintex, Accra.



It said the convict and his accomplice, who is still at large, were also residents of Spintex.



The Prosecution said on March 25, 2017, at about 0200 hours, the complainant was sleeping in his room when Shaibu and his accomplice forcibly entered and woke him up.



It said to the complainant’s surprise, Shaibu was armed with a double-barrel gun while his accomplice held a knife.



The Prosecution said Shaibu and his accomplice pointed weapons at the complainant and ordered him to surrender all his money, which he obliged and handed over GH¢15,000.00 to them.



It said, thereafter, Shaibu and his accomplice took the complainant’s three Galaxy mobile phones valued at GH¢2,000.00.



The Prosecution said Shaibu, who was not satisfied with answers given by the complainant while interrogating him, shot his left palm and abdomen before they escaped with the booty.



It said the complainant’s shouts for help attracted some neighbours who rushed him to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.



The Prosecution said the complainant was later transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.



It said during investigations, two BB empty cartridges were retrieved from the crime scene and Shaibu went into hiding.



The Prosecution said on March 6, this year, the complainant located Shaibu’s hideout and alerted the Police, leading to his arrest.