Court jails ex-convict four years for stealing a tricycle

Regional News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region has sentenced Sherif Mohammed, an ex-convict and scrap dealer, aged 34, for stealing a tricycle valued at GhC9,500.



Mohammed pleaded guilty to the offence, and the court, presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey, accordingly convicted and sentenced him on his own plea.



The prosecutor, Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare told the court the convict and complainant (owner of the tricycle), one Kwaku Michael, a motor rider were both residents of Dormaa-Ahenkro.



P/Inspt. Asare said on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, that the complainant after close of work parked the tricycle at the Roman Catholic Church opposite Big Base, Dormaa-Ahenkro.



He added about 0700 hours the next day, the complainant detected the tricycle had been stolen, but through his (complainant's) own investigations detected the convict was the culprit.



P/Inspt. Asare said the convict was therefore arrested to assist the police in an investigation.



Mohammed admitted the offence during the investigation and revealed he had sold it to one Mataba at Berekum.



The prosecutor said efforts were being made to retrieve it.



