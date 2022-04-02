You are here: HomeNews2022 04 02Article 1505825

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: GNA

Court jailed carpenter 30 months for sexually molesting minor

The court found the accused guilty of the crime The court found the accused guilty of the crime

A carpenter who severally inserted his forefinger into the vagina of a seven-year-old girl at Kwabenya, near Accra, has been sentenced to 30-month imprisonment by an Adenta Circuit Court.

Francis Avugla, who was charged with indecent assault, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah at the end of the trial found Avugla guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario told the court that the complainant who resides at Kwabenya with her seven-year-old daughter was a cook at a local restaurant (chop bar).

Avugla also resides in the same area in an uncompleted two-storey building.

The prosecution said on July 30, 2021, at about 1600 hours, the victim attended to nature's call at Avugla’s house.

She said that when the victim was leaving, Avugla lured her to his bedding on the ground floor of the uncompleted building.

Avugla, the prosecution told the court, undressed the victim and inserted his forefinger into her vagina several times, and sent the victim to go and buy sachet water for him after the act.

The prosecution said the complainant, who was worried about the victim’s delay, met her coming home and when quizzed, she kept the ordeal to herself.

Later, a neighbor who saw the victim standing by a public washroom bleeding, informed the complainant about her plight.

The prosecution said the victim then revealed her ordeal to the complainant.

The prosecutor said Avugla was arrested and brought to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Madina, and a report was made.

A police medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.

