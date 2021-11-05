Court issues bench warrant for woman caught with fake 200 GHC5 notes

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Suspect was arrested on August 14, 2021



• She attempted to make a deposit of GHC1,000 using fake notes



• She is facing a charge of possession of fake currency



A court in the Adenta Municipality has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a 32-year-old trader who attempted to make a deposit of GHC1,000 into her mobile money wallet using fake GHC5 notes.



According to a report by Asaaseradio.com sighted by GhanaWeb, Patience Mettson was initially arrested when she went to a mobile money vendor at Oyarifa to effect a deposit of the stated amount, using the fake GHC5 notes.



The vendor however made out the money given to her by Mettson as fake, and sent her to a police station.



The suspect was then granted a police inquiry bail but failed to show up in court on Thursday, November 4, 2021, when her case was called.



The court in lieu of a request by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko, granted a bench warrant for the arrest of the accused.



Presenting briefs of the case in court, the prosecution said the complainant was a mobile money vendor residing at Oyarifa, while the accused is a resident of Owusu Ansah, a suburb of Oyarifa.



According to the prosecution, the complainant on August 14, 2021, arrested the accused and brought her with GHC5 denominations totaling GHC1,000 to the police station.



The prosecution said the accused had gone to the complainant’s shop at about 8:30 pm same day, requesting that the amount be paid into her mobile money wallet.

The complainant suspected the denominations to be fake and thus accosted the accused person and marched her to the police station.



The exhibits according to the prosecution were forwarded to the Bank of Ghana for forensic examination where the notes were established to be fake.



The accused admitted having the fake notes but denied knowing that they were fake.



The suspect is facing charges of possession of fake currency.



The court, presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah, has adjourned the matter sine die pending the arrest of the suspect.