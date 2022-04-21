Court issues bench warrant for three over GH¢301,379.40 unlawful damage

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of three persons who allegedly caused damage to the footings of a-four-storey building belonging to Yusan Ventures.



Criminal summons was served on them to attend Court but Mamound Abdul Razak, Hamisu Musah and Badaru Moro failed to attend Court on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.



The Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh has therefore adjourned the case to April 26, 2022.



They have been charged with trespassing, unlawful protection of land and interest in land as well as causing unlawful damage.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong said Complaint Nii Annancy is a Director at Yusan Ventures residing at Nungua.



Razak is a businessman residing at Paraku Estate whilst Musah and Moro, also businessmen reside in Accra.



In 2009, the complainant's Company acquired 0.85 acres of and situated and lying at Tse-Addo from Ataa Tawiah Tsinaiatse and Numo Ofoli Kwashie families of La where the lease documents were duly executed for the complainant by the Head of the family Samuel Quaye Tawiah and other principal elders of the family.



The complainant's physically possessed the said land with a full fence wall and gated same.



The complainants further developed the land with four different storey building footings on the land.



Prosecution said in August, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company passed on and the accised persons took advantage of the death of the CEO and tried to convince the complainant to team up with them to take over the land but the complainant declined.



The accused persons then resorted to the use of force, violence and intimidations and in December, 2021, the accused persons used a bulldozer, unlawfully entered the land and caused damage to the storey building footings on the land valued at GH¢301,379.40 without any just cause.



A formal complaint was lodged with the Police leading to the arrest of Razak and Musah.



The accused persons denied causing damage to the complainant's footings but Razak laid claim to the land.



After investigation, the accused persons were served with the Criminal Summons to appear before this honourable court.