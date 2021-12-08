Court issues bench warrant for arrest of Nhyiayeso MP

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seven traffic offenders arraigned before La Magistrate Court



La court fines four traffic offenders of GH¢1, 800 each



Dr Stephen Asamoah fails to show up in court



The La Magistrate Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Member of Parliament for Nhyiayeso, Dr Stephen Amoah.



The MP is part of some seven individuals who were arrested by the police on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, for various traffic infractions around the Airport by-pass area in Accra.



After arraigning all the arrested individuals on Wednesday, the police in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs said two of the suspects, including the MP failed to show up court.



“The court, however, issued a warrant for the arrest of Hon. Dr. Stephen Amoah and Samuel Anim because they failed to appear before the court,” the police statement said.



The accused drivers, mainly using Toyota Land Cruiser V8 vehicles, were said to have committed offences such as careless driving, dangerous driving and causing road obstruction when the police mounted a clampdown operation in the area.



The police disclosed that the five suspects who appeared in court were found guilty with four of them receiving a fine of GH¢1, 800.00 each while the fifth suspect was admitted to a bond good behaviour.



“Five of the suspect drivers appeared before the court where four, namely; Dominic Atuahene-Ababio, Daniel Boateng, Emmanuel Kofi Ofori and Joseph Brown were sentenced to pay a fine of One Thousand, Eight Hundred Cedis (GH¢1, 800.00) each or in default serve three (3) months prison terms. All four convicted drivers paid their fines.



“Driver, Thomas Atinga, was convicted to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for three (3) months or in default serve a three (3) months prison term,” the police said.



According to the police, all of its officers throughout the country have been charged to clamp down on recalcitrant drivers especially those who drive V8 vehicles and thus cautioned drivers to stop flouting road traffic regulations or face the full rigour of the law if arrested.