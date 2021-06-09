Court issues bench warrant for arrest of Bluessoil CEO over GHC42 million fraud case

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: Seth Kofi Acheampong, Contributor

The Circuit Court of Accra on the 8th of June 2021 presided over by His Lordship Justice Kwabena Obiri-Yeboah issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Mr. Clement Alexander Clements, the Managing Director of Bluessoil Investments Limited.



The bench warrant was issued after Mr Clements failed to appear before the Circuit Court after several reminders of the criminal action brought against him in defrauding Humano Energy Limited which is owned by Mr. Richard Owusu Atuahene, of an amount of over Forty-two million Ghana cedis (GHC 42,000,000).



The accused entered into an agreement with Humano Energy to receive and distribute specified quantities of oil products to large and medium scale consumers with a promise to pay specified charges associated with the product including NPA, BOST and CUSTOMS charges.



The product was diverted and sold to customers other than those designated on the accompanying waybills.



Mr. Clements evaded the payment of all statutory charges in respect of the products sold and refused to pay the product cost and charges as specified.



According to the prosecutor, Mr. Sylvester Asare of the CID HQ of Accra, the accused issued dud cheques which were not honored due to insufficient funds in his accounts.



His Lordship Justice Obiri-Yeboah has however set a new court date for hearing on Thursday the 10th of June 2021.



All attempts to speak to the accused to verify the facts of this case proved futile.



