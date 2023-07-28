Court issues bench warrant for Apostle Ebenezer Boahen’s arrest

General News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: newsghana.com.gh

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Apostle Ebenezer Boahene, the chairman of the Christian Divine Church(CDC.



The Head of the is church is being charged for non-payment of SSNIT contributions for Pastors of the CDC over several years.



The total of this unpaid SSNIT contributions run into over a gh¢100,000.



At the previous hearing which the Pastor and the acting General Secretary of the Church by name Pastor Awuah were supposed to show up but failed to do so, the court gave a specific ruling commanding Apostle Boahen and Pastor Awuah to appear in person at court on 25th July 2023 but again these two men of God disregarded the court’s ruling.



They rather sent a young man by name Ebenezer Kwofie to represent them. The young man told the court that Apostle Ebenezer Boahen and Pastor Samuel Awuah had travelled but the Prosecutor disagreed and informed the court that the young man was not telling the court the truth.



The Prosecutor, Mr Emmanuel Awuah, told the court that the second accused person(Ps Awuah) was in his office yesterday so it was a deliberate attempt to disrespect the court by refusing to attend the court hearing.



The presiding judge, Mrs Hathie Ama Manu, ruled that since criminal cases are personal and therefore the accused persons were expected to be in court she issued a bench warrant for their arrest and subsequent appearance at the next adjourned date which is 11th August 2023.



It’s a know fact within the church circles that Apostle Ebenezer Boahen whose term of office expired almost three years ago has refused to step down as chairman of the church after reaching his constitutional two terms in office making 8 years.



Though he has also passed the constitutional retirement age of 65 years, he is still hanging on to power.