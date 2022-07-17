Court injuncts 312 NPP delegates from voting

General News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Three hundred and six out of the over 6,000 delegates expected to cast their votes to elect national officers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not be able to participate in the elections due to a court injunction.



More than 6,000 delegates are expected to cast their votes in the voting exercise that’s expected to last for six hours.



However, the 306 delegates made up of 291 TESCON delegates and 21 proxy voters are barred from casting their votes as a result of the court injunction.



Chairman of the Election Committee of the NPP, Peter MacManu, who announced this at the Accra Sports Stadium shortly before the process for the voting kickstarted said the party received the injunction last night, Friday, July 15, 2022.



He, therefore, stated that the 306 delegates could not take part in the voting.



“Our TESCON delegates and local proxy voters numbering 15 and 291 will not be able to cast their votes because theirs is an injunction. We received the injunction last night,” he said.



