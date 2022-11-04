Court imposes GH¢3,000 fine on businessman for stabbing co-tenant

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: GNA

An Adentan Circuit Court has imposed a fine of GHS3,000 on a businessman for stabbing his co-tenant over a woman.



Duro, in default, would serve six months imprisonment.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah also ordered Duro to pay compensation of GHS5,000 to the complainant, a “Financial Engineer”, by November 30, of this year.



Duro, who was held on the charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, namely causing harm and causing harm, pleaded not guilty.



When the case was called, Duro informed the Court that he wanted to change his plea from not guilty to guilty.



The Court obliged him and convicted him on his own plea.



Duro’s accomplice, known as Raphael, is said to be at large.



The facts, as narrated by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, are that the complainant (name withheld), a “financial engineer”, resided at Nanakrom near Nmai Dzorn, Accra.



The complainant and Duro reside in the same house.



It said on July 12, 2022, at about 1:30am, while the complainant was sleeping in his apartment, he heard a knock on his door, then Duro and Raphael allegedly called out his (complainant’s) name, ordering him to come out.



When the complainant came out, Duro questioned him why he wanted to sleep with his wife, Asantewaa.



The prosecution said before the complainant could say a word, Duro and Raphael started beating him.



It said the complainant managed to enter his room, but the accused persons followed him holding broken bottles.



The prosecution said they allegedly stabbed the complainant’s eyebrow, his neck, and his right arm with the broken bottles.



It said the accused persons abandoned the complainant in his room and escaped when he started bleeding profusely.



The prosecution said the complainant was rescued, and a report was made to the Police.



It said Duro was arrested, but Raphael could not be traced.



According to the prosecutor, Duro, in his caution statement, admitted the offence and mentioned Raphael as his main accomplice.