Court hears case against #FixTheCountry convenors today

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey is expected to hear the application from the Ghana Police Service restraining #FixTheCountry Convenors from their planned demonstration.



At the last court sittings, the police (applicant) and the Convenors (respondents) clashed in court over the manner the respondents came to court holding Ghana flags.



In a matter of Public Order Act 1994, the police are seeking restraining prohibition orders against the #fix the country protest march.



Earlier on May 5, the police had secured an exparte order restraining the Convenors from a planned protest on May 9.



That order by Justice Ruby Aryeetey which also barred them from any demonstration until after the restriction on public gatherings has been lifted, has since been quashed by the Supreme Court.



The apex court said an exparte application was to last for not more than 10 days, and so the High Court judge exceeded Jurisdiction.



Per the apex court ruling, the #fix the country convenors can demonstrate provided they satisfy the conditions under the Public Order Act.



However, the police hierarchy as per the case before the court today is seeking a restraining order against the conveners.



The police represented by state attorneys and lawyers of the 14 Convenors (respondents) would be heard by the court.



Following the drama in court at the last sitting, the judge directed the 14 respondents in the matter to come to court individually and not in groups.



Following the drama in court at the last sitting, the judge directed the 14 respondents in the matter to come to court individually and not in groups.




