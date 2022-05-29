Court grants unemployed a GH¢70,000.00 bail for alleged stealing

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a bail sum of GH¢70,000 with three sureties to an unemployed man for alleged stealing.



Emmanuel Frimpong, aged 28, was charged with stealing, an offence he pleaded not guilty to.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusuaa Appiah adjourned the case to June 22, 2022.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Ahiabor told the Court that Madam Halimatu Sadia Sanusi was the complainant, a fashion designer, and resided at Alajo, whilst Frimpong was her employee and a resident of Danfa, Accra.



The Prosecution said Madam Sanusi and Frimpong were schoolmates at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.



Police Chief Inspector Ahiabor said in January 2021, Frimpong approached Madam Sanusi and pleaded with her to employ him at her fashion designing establishment as life was difficult due to joblessness.



The Prosecution said Madam Sanusi sympathized with him and without any hesitation employed him as her personal assistant responsible for the client’s services.



Police Chief Inspector Ahiabor said Madam Sanusi, therefore, settled all outstanding debts he owed to afford him peace of mind to work.



The Prosecution said on February 11, 2021, Frimpong assumed work and was given a mobile phone with a registered mobile money account number purposely for Madam Sanusi’s fashion designing work to receive payments locally and abroad from her clients.



Police Chief Inspector Ahiabor said Frimpong accepted the said responsibility but diverted money from Madam Sanusi’s clients into his personal mobile money account.



The Prosecution said Madam Sanusi later detected the theft and requested Frimpong’s mobile money account statement, which he provided from the Network Service Provider between January and July 2021, which was audited by an independent auditor, Mr. Gawugah Lorlornyo.



The audit report revealed that Frimpong had diverted GH¢94,861.92 paid by Madam Sanusi’s clients into his personal MoMo account and failed to render an account to her.



Police Chief Inspector Ahiabor said on September 13, 2021, an official complaint was made to the Police and upon his arrest, he told the Police that he used Madam Sanusi’s money to gamble via Sporty bet, Betway, Melbet, Soccabet.