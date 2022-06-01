Court grants two persons bail for alleged fraud

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of GHS150,000.00 with three sureties to be justified to a trader for conspiracy to commit crime.



The Court ordered that the sureties be residents within the jurisdiction.

Mr. Emmanuel Xenyo, aged 69, was also charged with defrauding by false pretense, an offence he pleaded not guilty to.



Meanwhile, his accomplice Emmanuel Yaw Boahen, aged 28, trader, had also be granted bail in the sum of GHS30,000.00 with one surety to be justified for conspiracy to commit crime, an offence, he also pleaded not guilty to.

The case has been adjourned to June 20, 2022.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang told the court presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusuaa Appiah that the complainant was Mr. Mohammed Osman, a businessman and a resident of Techiman, in the Bono East Region.



The prosecution said Mr. Xenyo and Boahen were both traders and resided at Kasoa and Kumasi respectively.



Chief Inspector Tenkorang said on May 20, 2022, at about 0840 hours, Mr. Osman arrested Mr. Xenyo and Boahen and took them to the Airport Police Station and reported that Mr. Xenyo and Boahen had defrauded him.



Investigations into the matter revealed that in May 2022, Mr. Xenyo and Boahen who were friends had conversations, where Mr. Xenyo told Boahen that he was into a fertilizer business and looking for buyers and subsequently forwarded pictures of the fertilizers to Boahen through WhatsApp.



The prosecution said Boahen contacted Mr. Osman and told him about the fertilizer business and convinced him that Mr. Xenyo was a genuine person, a “big time” businessman, who he travelled with to Dubai on business trips.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said Boahen later introduced Mr. Xenyo to Mr. Osman and they started transacting business.



The prosecution said Mr. Osman requested 2000 bags of NPK fertilizers and Mr. Xenyo assured him that he had that quantity in stock so he should make payment for the goods to be supplied to him and further sent him a Zenith Bank account, Akosombo branch, bearing the name “Scat Agro Limited”.



On May 13, 2022, Mr. Osman paid a total amount of GHS500,000.00 into the said account provided by Mr. Xenyo for 2000 bags of fertilizers and sent a copy of the pay-in-slip to Boahen as proof of payment.



Chief Inspector Tenkorang said Boahen confirmed receipt of the money and assured Mr. Osman that the goods would be delivered to him at his location in Techiman the next day but failed to do so and kept giving excuses.



During investigations, Mr. Xenyo admitted receiving the amount into his company’s account but had also transferred GHS400,000.00 to a Stanbic Bank account bearing the name “Saysdu Ventures” belonging to one Nana Boateng now at large.



The prosecution said an amount of GHS62,000.00 was retrieved from Mr. Xenyo’s Stanbic Bank account with the name “Sedem catering, and trading limited.”

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said Mr. Xenyo could not lead the Police to arrest the other suspect, Nana Boateng.