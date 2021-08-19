Court grants suspected drug dealer bail

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

A 22-year-old farmer, Tettey Kwasi, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000.00 with two sureties, one to be justified by the Enchi District Magistrate court for being in possession of suspected narcotics drug and instruments intended for unlawful entry.



The accused, who pleaded not guilty to the offense, would reappear before the court on August 23, 2021.



Police Detective, Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, told the court, that the complainant in the case is the District Police Commander of Enchi, Superintendent Benard Yaw Akotoge while the accused lives at Kourdjour in the Aowin Municipality.



He said on April 3, this year, the Enchi District Police night patrol team was detailed for duty at Kourdjour and its environs, and while going about their task, they spotted the accused around 0200 hours loitering in town.



The Prosecutor said, the team became suspicious and arrested Tettey who had in his possession a jack knife and a small bag.



Inspector Agyare said, the Police also found a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and a cutlass hidden in his trousers.



The prosecutor said, when the accused was interrogated, he could not explain why he had the implements on him.



He said investigations conducted on the accused revealed that he was a known criminal at Kourdjour who usually breaks into people's homes.



Inspector Agyare said the exhibits have been forwarded to the Police Forensic Science Crime Laboratory for examination and report.