Court grants self-acclaimed businessman GH¢80,000.00 bail for fraud

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢80,000.00 bail with two sureties to a self-acclaimed businessman, who allegedly defrauded 17 people under the pretext of securing them an Australian Visa with a Work Permit.



Kelvin Nicholas Afful is facing 17 counts of defrauding by false pretence. He pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Afia Owusuaa Appiah ordered Afful to report to the Police every two weeks.



The Court also urged the prosecution to file disclosures within two weeks and serve the defence. The case has been adjourned to March 28, 2023.



The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said the complainants include Lydia Odamtten, Doris Otchere, Emilia Sarpong, Kenneth Sarpong, Eric Boateng, Edmund Kofi Dunyo, Joseph Dodoo, Stephen Tetteh, Richard Tagoe, Michael Clottey Mettle, and Adam Ibrahim Tchaamuza.



The rest are Augustine Arhinful, Gladys Gidisu, Cynthia Owusu, Benjamin Palmer Tetteh, Joseph Okoe Dziatei and David Boifio are businesswomen, traders, unemployed and Accountant respectively, all residing in Accra.



The Prosecution said Afful, who resides at Amasaman near Accra, between August 2022 and January 2023, presented himself to the complainants as a travelling agent and told them he could help them secure Australian visas with Work permits.



It said the complainants who were convinced by Afful’s false representation, met him during the period at the Australian Biometric Collection Centre at Airport City, where he collected monies ranging from GH₵3000 to GH₵23,000 from them to secure Visas and work permits.



Afful, however, managed to secure visa appointment dates for some of the complainants at the Australian Biometric Collection Center located at the Atlantic Towers Airport City Accra, and thereafter went into hiding and refused to answer calls from the complainants.



The prosecution said on February 10, 2023, Madam Odamtten, Madam Otchere and Madam Sarpong managed to locate Afful’s hideout at Osu, got him arrested and brought him to the Airport Police station where he was re-arrested for further investigations.



It said Afful admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement to the Police and pleaded for five days to settle the matter with the complainants but failed to fulfil his promise.



Other complainants also heard of the accused person’s arrest and went to the Airport Police station to lodge complaints against him.