Court grants salesgirl GH¢60,000.00 bail over stealing

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: GNA

A salesgirl accused of stealing GH¢66,223.00 from her employer, Pharmanova, a pharmaceutical company, has been granted GH¢60,000.00 bail with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court.



The Court directed that copies of the sureties’ Ghana identification cards be deposited with the Court’s registry.



Charity Boamah refuted the accusation. She is scheduled to return to court on August 23, 2023.



Police Chief Inspector Christine Bansah, told the court that the complainant in the case is the Human Resource Manager of Pharmanova Limited, a pharmaceutical company based in Osu, Accra.



Boamah is a sales representative responsible for the company’s customers in Dodowa, Amasaman Pokuase, Taifa, Dome, Tantra Hills, Nima, Mamobi, and Accra New Town.



Chief Inspector Bansah said Boamah had worked with the company for three years.



The court heard that the audit department frequently audited the sales records of all sales agents to verify compliance and conformity with the company’s financial standards.



According to the prosecution, when Boamah’s sales records were reviewed in her presence, it was determined that she had embezzled GH¢66,223.00.



Chief Inspector Bansah said a formal complaint was lodged with the Osu Police leading to Boamah’s arrest.



She claimed that throughout the investigation, Boamah insisted she had spent just GH¢50,000.00 and not GHC68, 223.00 as the audit report suggested.



The prosecution stated that Boamah had since refunded GH¢17,200.00, leaving a balance of GH¢51,023.00.