Court grants bail to police 'mentioned' in Adum Afrancho murder case

Six arrested over chieftaincy dispute at Adum Afrancho



23-year-old stabbed to death in family row



Police restore calm, urge citizens to remain law-abiding



A police officer, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Opoku Addai, who is accused of being involved in the murder of a bar operator during a chieftaincy dispute in Adum Afrancho, a suburb of Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, has been granted bail.



The granting of the bail at Asokwa District Court, presided over by Her Honour Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, created some commotion which was curtailed by the heavy presence of personnel of the Ghana Police Service.



Aside from Chief Inspector Addai who was granted a “self-recognizance bail”, five other suspects were granted GHS30,000 bail with a surety each, 3newsroom.com reports.



The Ashanti Regional Police announced the arrest of six persons in connection with a land and chieftaincy dispute that claimed a life.



According to a statement from the Regional Public Affairs Unit, the incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, July 3, 2022.



Two factions of a family are said to have clashed on a piece of land at Adum Afrancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.



“During the altercation, the deceased, known as Kwame Yeboah, aged 23, was allegedly stabbed to death by Kwadjo Brefo, who is among the suspects arrested.”



"Two others along with the suspect sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the hospital under Police guard,” the statement signed by ASP Godwin Ahianyo added.



The Regional Police Commander has since led an operation to restore calm in the area. He interacted with members of the community and entreated them to respect the laws and allow necessary processes to be pursued.



