Court gives police one month to complete investigations into Asamakese chieftaincy violence

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: Edwin Siaw, Contributor

A circuit court in Koforidua has given the police a one-month period to complete investigations and charge suspects involved in the attack on the Asamakese chief's palace and subsequently aiding the installation of a parallel chief.



The court granted the plea of the Attorney General on Tuesday, February 22 to allow the police investigators to conduct a ballistic forensic examination on weapons retrieved from suspects during the raid on December, 20 last year.



The court presided over by Kwame Polley wants prosecution led by David Hodanu, to expedite investigations in the case involving thirty-one (31) suspects.



The court had granted bail to the suspects after they appeared before it a few months ago.



They were arrested after thugs, allegedly hired by a faction in the chieftaincy dispute, Barima Pobi Asomaning, besieged the Asamankese palace to aid the performance of traditional rites for his enstoolment as a parallel Chief.



The armed thugs violently invaded the palace amidst the firing of gunshots.



According to a police report, nine (9) persons sustained injuries and were treated at the Asamankese Government Hospital.



The police in the cause of the arrest retrieved and seized 52 AA spent shells, one sidearm with 2 loaded magazines, and one pump action gun from the Suspects.



Barima Pobi Asomaning has been claiming legitimacy to the Asamankese stool.



The revelation that the current occupant, Osabarima Adu Darko III has been gazetted was believed to have triggered the violent incident.



The overlord of the area, Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin after the incident implored the Ghana Police Service to restore peace and order to the Asamankese traditional area.



According to him, the impasse which resulted in the seizure and occupation of the Asamankese palace was an assault on the dignity and integrity of Okyeman.



In a statement reacting to the events, the Okyenhene clarified that “Osabarima Adu Darko III remains the legitimate Chief of Asamankese; thus the purported installation of Barima Pobi Asomanin II, is unlawful, irregular, uncustomary, and an aberration of Akyem Abuakwa custom and therefore null, void, and of no effect.”



He further stated that the said impasse had already been resolved in favor of Osabarima Adu Darko III and Barima Pobi Asomanin II fined.



The case has been adjourned to March, 24.