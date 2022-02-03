Court gives UTAG, NLC one week to settle dispute

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

The National Labour Commission (NLC) and the Ghana National Teachers Association University Teachers (UTAG) have been issued a one-week ultimatum to settle their ongoing impasse out of court.



This was after the NLC dragged UTAG before a court demanding that the association be ordered to call off its strike action, which has been ongoing for over three weeks.



On Thursday, January 3, 2022, Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe, a presiding judge of the Labour Court 1 Division of the Accra High Court, gave the two parties up to Thursday, January 10, 2022, to report back on the progress of the out-of-court settlement.



UTAG, on January 10, 2022, declared a nationwide strike which has seen a halt in academic activities across various public universities in the country.



The NLC ran to the court after UTAG defied its orders to call off the strike.



According to a Citi News report sighted by GhanaWeb, the presiding judge on Thursday called the parties into his chambers for an in-camera discussion.



A legal representative of UTAG, Kwasi Keli-Delataa, later informed journalists that the court had resolved to give the NLC permission to move its motions if a consensus is not reached by the one-week deadline.



