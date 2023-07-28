Court gives OSP 14 days to respond to Bissue’s case, awards GH¢1,000 cost against Office

General News of Friday, 28 July 2023

The Human Rights Division of the High Court in Accra has given the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) a 14-day ultimatum to produce its affidavit in response to an application by Charles Bissue.



Charles Bissue and his lawyers have dragged the OSP to court over issues regarding the enforcement of his fundamental human rights.



In court last week, the court stated that the originating motion for enforcement of fundamental human rights was served to the OSP on June 15, 2023 and per Order 64, rule 4, his office was to file an affidavit in answer in 21 days.



However, it’s been more than 36 days since the OSP was served and no steps have been taken by him.



In a latest development, the Judge, Barbara Tetteh Charway, upon a plea by counsel for the applicant; Nana Baffour-Awuah Agyei, ordered the OSP to file its affidavit in response to the application in 14 days.



Charles Bissue’s lawyer, Nana Baffour-Awuah Agyei argued for another opportunity for the OSP to respond to the application.



Meanwhile, the court has ordered a GH¢1,000 cost against the OSP for failing to file its affidavit in response to an application by Charles Bissue.



The case is adjourned to 4 September 2023.



