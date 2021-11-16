Court forced to adjourn sitting after Sosu fails to appear for the second time

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Francis-Xavier Sosu and the police have been in a tussle for weeks



Alban Bagbin has refused to release the Madina MP to the police



The MP has been out of the country on official duties



For the second time, the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, failed to show up in court at the Kaneshie District Court 1.



Sosu’s failure to appear in court today comes despite the fact that the court had served parliament a hearing notice, ASP Sylvester Asare, the prosecutor, told the court, reports citinewsroom.com.



He also wondered if the same had been responded to, seeing that on November 10, 2021, a letter signed by a Deputy Clerk of Parliament, Eric Owusu Mensah, and addressed to the Registrar of the Court noted in response to the hearing notice.



The letter further indicated that Francis-Xavier Sosu was still out of Ghana, on parliamentary duty.



The letter read in part that the MP is “attending the proceedings of the 3rd Meeting of the 1st Session of the 8th Parliament which commenced on Tuesday 26th November 2021, and is also currently representing Parliament and the country in a conference in the United States of America.”



According to the report, the letter stated the constraints of the constitution, adding that Speaker Alban Bagbin is “unable to bring the service to the attention of the Member of Parliament as requested.”



The court has since adjourned to November 26, 2021.



