Court fines two drivers for careless driving, causing harm

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: GNA

A Kaneshie District Court has sentenced two drivers to a fine of GHC600.00 each for various traffic offences.



Charles Acquah and David Mensah accepted that they carelessly and inconsiderately drove through the red light.



Again, they admitted that through inconsiderate driving, they unlawfully caused harm to Victoria Atti, Daniel Oppong, Prosper Bruku, and Peter Assan, who were then on board their respective vehicles.



Prosecuting, Police Inspector Achana Apewah, told the court that on April 4, 2022, at about 0430 hours, Acquah, 27, was driving a Ford Transit commercial minibus with registration number GS 6505-21 from TUC direction heading to Teshie with Assan Peter, his mate on board.



Mensah, 41, on the other hand, was driving Hyundai Grace commercial minibus with registration number GT 4990-13 with passengers on board from Ho heading to Accra.



He said on reaching the National Theatre traffic light intersection, both drivers failed to drive with due care and attention to other road users when the traffic lights at the said intersection were showing amber.



Inspector Apewah said both drivers, in the process of crossing the intersection, drove into each other in the intersection and caused damage to both vehicles.



The occupants on board the Hyundai Grace minibus namely, Daniel Oppong aged 52, and Prosper Bruku aged 48 sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Ridge Hospital where they were admitted and discharged on April 6, 2022, whilst Victoria Atti aged 49 who also sustained serious injuries was admitted and discharged on April 28, 2022, at the same hospital, the court heard.



The prosecution said after investigations the drivers were charged with their respective offences and put before the Court.