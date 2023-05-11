Court fines ex-NDC executive, accomplice GH¢3,600 each for assaulting journalist

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 May 2023

The Tamale District Court has convicted two persons including a former Deputy Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress for attacking a radio presenter in Tamale.



Iddrisu Hardi alias Pagaaza and his accomplice, Mumuni Osman were convicted on their own plea of guilty for conspiracy to commit crime, assault, unlawful entry and threat of death.



The court subsequently imposed a fine of three thousand, six hundred Ghana cedis (GH₵3,600) each or in default that they serve a custodial sentence of 18 months imprisonment in hard labour.



The two upon conviction duly paid their fines to the court to escape jail term.



The convicts on May 3, 2023, entered the studios of Radio Dagbon and phyisically assaulted Abubakari Sadiq Gariba during a live broadcast after he allegedly criticised one of them during a discussion on the Abudu and Andani conflict on a political campaign platform.



The two were later arrested bv the police and arraigned before court after investigations.



Their actions were condemned by several institutions and individuals including the National Democratic Congress.



