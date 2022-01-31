Court fines driver's mate 1,200 cedis for Illegal logging

Regional News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Enchi District Magistrate court has fined a 38-year-old driver's mate GHC 1,200 or in default six-month imprisonment in hard labour for entering a forest reserve without authority contrary to the forest protection (Amendment) Act.



Ernest Amuzu, in addition, was bonded in the sum of GHC 3,000 for 12 months or to serve nine months imprisonment in hard labour.



Additionally, the court ordered that the wood be auctioned and the proceeds paid into the consolidated fund while the truck owner be further interrogated before the release of the truck.



The court presided over by Mr. Eric Baah Boateng fined the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge.



Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, said the complainant Abdallah Aseidu Ali is the forestry manager in charge of Enchi while Amuzu is a resident of Samreboi in the Western Region.



He said on November 25, 2021, the complainant received a phone call from the range supervisor in charge of the Tano Nimiri forest reserve and reported an illegal lumber operation in the said forest.



The prosecution said based on the information, the complainant, who was then attending a training workshop at Forestry Commission in the Ashanti Region, called for assistance from Samartex plywood Company Limited.



He said with the help of his officers and the team from Samartex Plywood Company Limited, they intercepted a Kia Rhino truck with registration number AS 5428-18 loaded with lumber and impounded same at the firm's yard with the help of the convict.



A report was made to the Enchi Police leading to the arrest of the convict, the prosecution said.



Detective Agyare said during investigations, the convict told the police that he entered the said forest with his bosses, Kofi Nyarko and Paa Kwaku, now at large.