Court fines driver and orders him to pay GH¢5, 000 compensation

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: GNA

An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced Gideon Ahiave, a driver to a fine of GHC 2,400 for knocking down a 74-year old woman at Adentan.



Ahiave in default would serve two years imprisonment on the charge of negligently causing harm.



On the charge of careless and inconsiderate driving, the court ordered Ahiave to pay a fine of GHC 1,200 or in default serve two months. Sentences will however run concurrently.



Ahiave who also failed to show commitment to the female pedestrian, now deceased, was also ordered by the court to pay compensation of GHC 5,000 to the deceased Hannah Odumah's family by September 30, this year.



The deceased’s son recounted in court that Ahiave did not make any commitment towards the deceased even during her burial.



The court presided over by Sedinam Balokah ordered that the insurance policy be pursued for the deceased family.



Ahiave's conviction came after he pleaded guilty with explanation to the charges of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.



The court in sentencing Ahiave noted that his explanation confirmed his guilt.



Inspector Gloria Ansaa Ayim who held brief for Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario said on September 20, last year, at about 1230 hours, Ahiave was the driver in charge of Toyota Corolla taxi with registration number GC 453-18.



Inspector Ayim said Ahiave was driving from Adenta direction towards Accra in the bus lane of the N4 highway.



Prosecution said Ahiave on reaching a section of the road at Adentan Filling Station bus stop, he failed to exercise due care and attention to other road users and in the process knocked down the female pedestrian, Hannah Odumah in the Zebra crossing who was then crossing the road from the right side to the left side.



The Prosecutor said the victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the Legion Hospital and later transferred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.



While receiving treatment, Prosecution said the victim passed and her body was deposited at the Hospital's morgue and a post mortem was conducted.



Prosecution said the Post-mortem conducted by Professor Edwin K. Wiredu, a Pathologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital gave the cause of death as "Fractured cervical with cord complexion and Pedestrian injured collision with moving vehicle".



Inspector Ayim said a case docket was sent to the Attorney General’s Department for advice and it recommended that Ahiave be charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm to Hannah Odumah, now deceased.



