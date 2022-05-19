Court fines 5 elders GH₵12, 500 for ‘illegally’ installing a chief

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Sekondi High Court has found some five elders guilty of interfering in the chieftaincy affairs of the Brempong Yaw Ntwea Royal Family, in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.



The convicts, Ebusua Kyeame Ekow Tawiah, Maame Yaaba, Joseph Nyantakyi, John Arhin and Mena Nsia have been fined an amount of GH₵12,500 by the court.



The court presided by Justice Hannah Taylor according to a report by the Spectator newspaper, ordered that the five in default of the fine serve a three-month jail term.



In 2017, the five persons found guilty were summoned before the High Court for installing a chief in disregard of a decision by the Judicial Committee of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, barring them from any such actions, in the affairs of the Effia stool, on Thursday, April 28, 1974.



The 1974 judgement of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, specified that the five convicts were not members of the Effia Royal Family, and, therefore, could not install a chief.



The committee ruled that the Effia and Mptinstin stools were separate stools and therefore could not succeed each other in any way. An attempt by a member of Mpintsin branch to occupy the stool was deemed improper by the committee, and vice versa.



In the findings of the committee, it specified that the petitioner, Opanyin Kweku Walabai, whose descendants are the five convicted elders, are from the Mpintsin lineage, and not part of the Brempong Yaw Ntwaa Family at Effia.



However, the five in disregard of the ruling in October 2017, attempted to install John Arhin, a tutor of Ahantaman Senior High School, as a chief, while Nana Brempong Yaw V, was still the occupant of the stool at Effia and of the Brempong Yaw Ntwea Family.



This was found to be improper by the Sekondi High Court leading to the imposition of the fine on the five.



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:



