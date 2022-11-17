Court fines 24-year-old GH¢2,400 for stealing

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has sentenced Theophilus Sam a 24-year-old unemployed and resident of Ashaiman to a fine of GH¢2,400.00 or in default serve six-months imprisonment in hard labour for unlawful entry and stealing.



The court presided over by Mr. Simon Gaga sentenced the accused on his own plea of guilty. The accused was fined GH¢1,200.00 on count one or serve two-months imprisonment and GH¢2,400.00 on count two or serve six-months imprisonment.



Chief Inspector Samuel Aperwah prosecuting said the complainant Arloo Desmond, 31-year-old is a safety officer residing in Solomon city, near Ashaiman.



Chief Inspector Aperwah said the complainant is constructing a store building in Solomon City and had converted one of the rooms into a storeroom, where he keeps building materials and personal belongings.



He said on September 7, 2022, at about 1130 hours the accused went to the said building and managed to open the door to the storeroom and made away with some items.



The items are Berhome Rice Cooker valued at GH₵350.00, Halogen Oven valued at GH¢400.00, Air Fryer valued at GH¢300.00, three spatulas, and three silver ladles valued at GH¢60.00.



The prosecution said as the accused was leaving the yard, unfortunately for him, he met the complainant who questioned him about how he got those items.



The prosecution said the accused sensing danger abandoned the items which he was carrying in a sack and took to his heels; the complainant chased and apprehended him a few meters away and brought him to the Kanewu Police Station together with the stolen items and reported.



The accused was re-arrested and after investigations, charged with the offense and summoned before the court.