Court dismisses motion to reopen Fantasy Dome

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has refused a motion by Management of the Fantasy Dome at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre in Accra, to reopen the facility as other third parties equipment have been locked up there.



The Police locked up the Fantasy Dome when the youth wing of the Christ Embassy Church held a mammoth event at the venue on Friday, April 30, 2021, where COVID-19 protocols were flagrantly breached.



The court, in its ruling, said the applicant should have added the Inspector General of Police as a party to the motion.



Meanwhile, the prosecution has not serve its witness statement on the accused, though the defence have filed their disclosures.



The court directed the prosecution to endeavour to file the witness statements they would be relying on or before August 18, 2021.



The case has been adjourned to August 27, 2021 for a Case Management conference.



Earlier, Mr Lord Delvin Essandoh, who was holding brief for Mr Jerry Avenorgbo, for Mr Edmond Dapaah, the Facility Manager said, the instruments and equipment locked up in the facility belongs to third parties.



The counsel had earlier argued that the facility, which serves as a source of livelihood for A4 and other employees has since April 30, 2021, been closed to the public.



He said it also serves also as a recording studio among other economic activities. “Currently, there is pressure on the Management of the facility from third parties because some of the instruments and equipment were hired only for the programme,” he added.



Mr Essandoh prayed the Court for an order to reopen the Dome and release of the instruments and equipment to restore the livelihoods of the people at the facility. Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, who is leading the prosecution has indicated that the State was not opposed to the motion.



The State in the substantive case amended the charge sheet of the four persons arraigned, for their involvement in the breach of the COVID-19 protocols during the “Pneumatic Night” all-night Service held by the youth wing of Christ Embassy Church.



The accused persons Alex Asomani, Wilson Delali Agyemang, Kumi Nutifafa, all members of the Church were charged with Conspiracy to commit crime and three counts of failing to comply with the restrictions imposed on religious bodies.



Also in the dock was Mr Edmond Dapaah, the Facility Manager of the Fantasy Dome at the International Trade Fair Centre, who was charged with abetment of crime. They pleaded not guilty to all the charges.



