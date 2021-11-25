Court dismisses Vokacom Limited’s defamation suit against Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Lawyer and Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has announced that a case brought against him by Vokacom Limited, developers of the GhanaPostGPS app has been dismissed by a High Court.



According to him, a defamation suit was brought against him by Vokacom Limited, developers of the GhanaPostGPS app on some comments he made on the “National Digital Address System”.



The NDC Communications Director said he stood by every word he uttered against the company and after three years of litigation, dismissed the action of Plaintiff.



Announcing his victory in court in a post shared on social media, Sammy Gyamfi said “Folks, sometime in the year 2018, Vokacom Limited, developers of the GhanaPostGPS app for the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, instituted a defamation action against me seeking damages to the tune of GHS3 million.



The basis of their suit were some comments they alleged I had made about the “National Digital Address System” at a press conference organized by CDG-GH in 2018. With the help of God and my lawyer, Edudzi Tamakloe Esq., I stood by every word I uttered at the said presser and mounted a robust defence during the hearing of the case.



After 3 years of litigation, the High Court pronounced judgment on the matter today. The Court after considering the facts of the case and the evidence adduced during the trial, dismissed the action of Plaintiff (Vokacom Limited).



Cost of GHS8,000 was awarded by the Court against the Plaintiff, Vokacom Company Limited.



My special and profound appreciation goes to my lawyer and brother Edudzi Tamakloe Esq. for his pro-bono legal services and for standing by me every step of the way. I am most grateful to the Honorable Court for upholding the truth. This matter will be revisited sometime in the soon to come future. Until then, aluta continua, victoria ascerta!



