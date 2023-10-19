Court dismisses Gyakye Quayson’s contempt case against KT Hammond

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Accra High Court has dismissed the contempt case against the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, affectionately known as K.T. Hammond, citinewsroom.com reports.



The case was brought before the court by lawyers representing the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.



K.T. Hammond was accused of making statements during a media interview that were considered prejudicial to the criminal case against Quayson, who faces charges related to dual citizenship.



However, in its ruling on Thursday, October 19, 2023, the court found insufficient evidence to secure a conviction.



The judge further determined that Hammond's comments were not made to interfere with the ongoing criminal case against Quayson.



