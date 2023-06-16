Court denies plea to adjourn Gyakye Quayson’s trial ahead of Assin North by-election

General News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Accra court has denied the plea by Gyakye Quayson to adjourn the hearing of his case until after the by-election.



This was contained in a report by 3News.com.



According to the report, the counsel for Gyakye Quayson, Justin Teriwajah prayed the court to postpone the hearing till after the by-election to give way his client a fair chance to contest since he was carrying out a national assignment.



“The by-election is scheduled for the 27th and he is one of the candidates. This is a national assignment. We are praying that the 20th of June date can be shifted to immediately after the 27th to give him a fair chance to contest,” he was quoted to have said.



The Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, in a counter plea, told the court that it was selfish on the part of Gyakye Quayson to contest in a by-election knowing there is a pending criminal case against him.



“He is saying the accused is involved in a national assignment. Who gave him a national assignment? It is a selfish quest to contest in this election knowing very well that there is a criminal case pending before him. The Supreme Court has declared your election unconstitutional, and you know that he is facing a criminal prosecution and he could be convicted and jailed.



“It is in the interest of justice for the matter to be expeditious and the case to be heard on day to day. I pray that the subsequent adjournments after today be on a day-to-day basis,” he also said.



On listening to both sides, the court presided over by Judge Mary Maame Ekue Yanzu, denied the application to halt the proceedings.



The trial is expected to commence on fixed on June 20, 21, and 23 of June 2023.



The ousted Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson has been charged with deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration.



Despite the criminal charges against James Gyakye Quayson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chosen him as their candidate of choice to represent that party in the upcoming by-election slated for June 27, 2023.



NW/WAYou can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:







